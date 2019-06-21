Siaya water projects handed to women

Water kiosks constructed by Siaya county have been handed over to women's groups, an official said.

Water executive Adrian Ouma said the kiosks will be run by the groups to enhance water conservation and access for domestic use.

Ouma said the decision is part of Governor Cornel Rasanga’s legacy of providing water to every homestead in the county by 2021.

He spoke at Ramba Catholic Church during the launch of Women Framers Association of Kenya (Wofak) Siaya branch.

Wofak executive director Dafni Muchai praised the governor’s efforts in water provision saying women bore the brunt of walking long distances in search of the commodity.

Muchai said women trek about 10km to and from water sources in some areas.

Muchai said 41 peer cent of Kenyans still rely on unimproved water sources like wells and ponds.

“Only nine out of 55 public water service providers in Kenya have continuous water supply, leaving people to find their own ways of searching for appropriate solutions to this basic need,”she said.

Separately, Governor Rasanga on Wednesday launched Sh11.6 million water projects in North Sakwa, Bondo subcounty.

The water projects initiated in Bugni and Abom awere financed by 2013-14 budget but completed in 2016.

The ambitious water project at Abom market involves an extension pipeline of 4.8km and water tanks that will provide more than 2,400 residents with clean drinking water.

Bugni water project will support more than 1,500 residents who have been facing difficulties accessing the commodity.

"My agenda is to end water shortages by providing water to markets and schools," Rasanga said.