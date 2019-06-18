Uhuru, Raila attend Nyong'o mum's final send-off

President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM Leader Raila Odinga and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi joined the family of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o in the final send-off of the governor’s mother Dorka Owino in Seme subcounty.

Others who attended included CSs, governors, MPs and senators.

Owino died on May 28 at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, six months short of hitting a century. She was 99.

Owino was eulogised as a selfless, generous person whose love for humanity knew no bounds. “The biggest lesson I learnt from my mother was to take care of the friends you make,” Nyong’o said.