Uhuru, Raila attend Nyong'o mum's final send-off

by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
Nyanza
18 June 2019 - 06:00
Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o with his family.
Image: FAITH MATETE

President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM Leader Raila Odinga and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi joined the family of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o in the final send-off of the governor’s mother Dorka Owino in Seme subcounty.

Others who attended included CSs, governors, MPs and senators.

Owino died on May 28 at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, six months short of hitting a century. She was 99.

Owino was eulogised as a selfless, generous person whose love for humanity knew no bounds. “The biggest lesson I learnt from my mother was to take care of the friends you make,” Nyong’o said.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong’o and family members during the service at St Stephen ACK, Milimani, in Kisumu on Wednesday
Image: FAITH MATETE
Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong’o’s wife Dorothy, Nyong’o, President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and wife Ida, and Interior CS Fred Matiang'i.
Image: FAITH MATETE
Dorcas Owino's great grandchildren sing 'Amazing grace'.
Image: FAITH MATETE
Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili.
Image: FAITH MATETE
Siaya Senator James Orengo.
Image: FAITH MATETE
Leaders during the burial of Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's mom in Seme subcounty.
Image: FAITH MATETE
Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, his daughter Lupita, son Peter and wife Dorothy during the funeral of the governor's mum.
President Uhuru Kenyatta is welcomed by ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, Kisii Governor James Ongwae and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu in Seme subcounty, Kisumu.
Image: FAITH MATETE
President Uhuru Kenyatta is welcomed by ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and wife Dorothy, and Kisii Governor James Ongwae in Seme subcounty, Kisumu.
Image: FAITH MATETE
