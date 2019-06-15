President Uhuru, Raila among dignitaries expected at burial of Nyong'o 's mom

• President Uhuru Kenyatta and AU Special envoy for Infrastructure Raila Odinga are today expected to attend the final send off of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o ‘s mother Dorka Owino.
• Nyong'o's mother died on May 28 at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, six months short of hitting a century.
Other guests also expected to grace the occasion include governors from the 47 counties, a section of senators, MPs and other leaders from different region including the local leaders and the governor’s long term friends.
She was on Wednesday eulogized as a selfless, generous person whose love for humanity knew no bounds.
“The biggest lesson I learnt from my mother was to take care of the friends you make,” Nyong’o said while paying his tributes at St Stephens ACK church in Kisumu.
Owino’s body arrived in Kisumu on Wednesday aboard a Kenya Airways flight at 7am and the cortege proceeded to St Stephens Cathedral Milimani for a requiem mass.
Nyong’o said his mother's love for humanity led her to take under her wings underprivileged girls and ensure that they received a decent education.
“Goodbye, mum. We loved you but where you are gone is where you really wanted to go,” Nyong’o said.
Deputy Governor Mathews Owili said friends and family gathered to send Owino off revealed the kind of person she was while alive.
You only need to feel the love radiating from all gathered here to know that indeed you are in the presence of one truly special, Owili said.
“I was not privileged to have shared her table in Ratta that played host to many people of diverse walks of life, but I am truly honored and blessed to be sharing the fruits of her handy work in my team leader Nyong'o and the greater family,” he said.
After the mass at Kisumu, the cortege left for the Ratta family home in Seme sub-county.
Yesterday another mass was held at St Paul’s ACK Ratta with the final send-off rites to be performed today.
In the funeral program(eulogy) seen by the star, Lupita stated that one of her fondest memories of her grandmother is when she tried to explain to her what she was doing for a living.
“After the customary tea, she asked me what I was doing for work, I didn’t know how to explain ‘acting’ in mother tough so I pointed to the TV that was on, and said, ‘that’s what I do, I work with people on Tv”, she said.
Lupita added “She was silent and pensive for a while a then a smile crept onto her face and she said ‘is that really work?’ we both laughed, her at me and me at my poor attempt at self representation”.
Raila who doubles up as the ODM party leader said mama Owino was a true matriarch and pillar of the Nyong'o family.
“She never stopped serving and guiding the family and the community she was part of despite her advancing years,” he said in a tweet.
Raila said Owino leaves behind a legacy of remarkable leadership and a great heart.
“We are profoundly grateful for having known her. Our family will be forever grateful for the friendship we formed that has stood the test of time,” Raila said.