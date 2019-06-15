President Uhuru, Raila among dignitaries expected at burial of Nyong'o 's mom

President Uhuru Kenyatta and AU Special envoy for Infrastructure Raila Odinga are today expected to attend the final send off of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o ‘s mother Dorka Owino.

Other guests also expected to grace the occasion include governors from the 47 counties, a section of senators, MPs and other leaders from different region including the local leaders and the governor’s long term friends.

Nyong'o's mother died on May 28 at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, six months short of hitting a century.

She was on Wednesday eulogized as a selfless, generous person whose love for humanity knew no bounds.

“The biggest lesson I learnt from my mother was to take care of the friends you make,” Nyong’o said while paying his tributes at St Stephens ACK church in Kisumu.

Owino’s body arrived in Kisumu on Wednesday aboard a Kenya Airways flight at 7am and the cortege proceeded to St Stephens Cathedral Milimani for a requiem mass.