Mutua will not be President, says MP

West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi has told off Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua for his interest in forming an alliance with Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Speaking during the ongoing education of voter registration in Nyamira on Thursday, the legislator said Gusiiland is not interested in presenting a running mate for "failures who cannot manage to get to the top seat".

“It is our role as a community to decide who to support when it comes to elections. We can't be dragged to support anyone who comes in the name of getting our support. We're not going to be used as avenues for people who want to fulfill their political desires,” Kemosi said.

He said Mutua will not make it to the top seat and should desist from moving around the country asking for support.

“Even someone who does not know anything about politics will inform you that Mutua will never get even 10 votes, not even from his county, leave alone telling us that he wants a major alliance with CS Matiang’i,” Kemosi said.

His sentiments come barely a week after the Machakos county boss visited Nyamira and asked for support in the 2022 polls, saying the country is tired of "being led by certain tribes only".

Mutua told politicians from the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities early this week to tone down their appetite for the presidency and instead support leaders from other communities.

He said being President in Kenya is not a matter of life and death and those who think political leaders from minority ethnicities are unsuitable "should have a second thought."

Mutua mentioned Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and himself as being potential presidents if the country adopted a revolving presidency policy.

