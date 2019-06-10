Siaya MCA to appear in court over filthy hotel

Siaya county assembly Majority Leader Peter Odero will appear in Ukwala court on Monday to answer charges of operating a dirty hotel.

Ukwala senior resident magistrate Christabel Agutu certified as urgent an application by the Ugunja Public Health department.

She ordered Odero and his employee, Daniel Okoro, to appear before her on Monday.

The Public Health department says Odero who is the proprietor of Ugunja Guest House has ignored a notice issued earlier by the office requiring him and the second accused who manages the facility to improve sanitation and the general condition of the hotel.

Documents signed by public health officer Ogaja Ogaja accuse the duo of engaging the services of food handlers who have not undergone medical examination as required by law.

The department also accuses Odero of operating the facility without a food hygiene license.

A veranda used as a bar had a foul smell emanating from uncovered manholes, the department says.

The court heard that inspection by the public health officers on April 11 found the hotel untidy and littered with scrap metals heaped on a septic tank next to a public sanitary facility.

"On entry to the facility, a strong foul smell from damaged and uncovered sewer system was felt," reads a report filed in court.

The department said the defendants were given 14 days to improve the facility but ignored the order, prompting the court action.