Nyanza principals directed to instal CCTV cameras and boost security

Secondary school headteachers in Nyanza have been ordered to install CCTV cameras in their institutions.

This, according to the Education Ministry, will go a long way in curbing unrest and insecurity.

The ministry also wants them to hire trained security guards.

Nyanza director of Education Richard Chepkawai said on Thursday that “most insecurity incidences in schools are linked to unruliness. We must get ways of dealing with such preventable situations.”

Chepkawai was addressing school heads and education stakeholders at Kabunde social hall in Homa Bay.

He said most of the CCTV cameras should be installed in dormitories as they are arson hot spots.

“Most fire incidences in schools take place in dormitories. The places need more watch. They are also where planning takes place,” he said.

The director said the cameras should be monitored by specialised personnel on a 24-hour basis.

“Monitoring the movement of students in schools is very important. CCTVs will act as evidence in case of an outbreak of fire,” he said.

The occasion was attended by Homa Bay county commissioner Irungu Macharia, police commander Esther Seroney, DCI boss Daniel Wachira, county education director Fred Kiiru and his TSC counterpart Grace Amira.

County director of disaster Eliud Onyango and Kenya Red Cross officials said they are working closely with school heads in training students on first aid and firefighting skills.

“There is a need for schools to equip themselves with fire extinguishers to combat any fire outbreaks. Students should know how to operate the extinguishers,” Onyango said.