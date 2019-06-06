Kenya should adopt parliamentary system, Rasanga tells BBI team

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga wants the presidential system replaced with a parliamentary system.

In his presentation to the Building Bridges Initiative, he says Kenya should have an executive Prime Minister and a ceremonial president. The BBI team was in Siaya on Tuesday for a public-participation forum.

“If we still have the winner-takes-all system of government, then we should expect more political violence after every election as opposed to the parliamentary system of government,” Rasanga said.

He said the system should also allow the runner-up, and those coming third and fourth positions to end post-election violence.

Rasanga also wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission disbanded before 2022. He suggested that political players be given slots in the electoral body to ease unnecessary tension.

“Interparty parliamentary groups should be used to arrive at new election commissioners where parties will decide who to sit in the electoral commission.”

The BBI team was led by Professor Adams Oloo, Ambassador Martine Kimani and Busia Senator Amos Wako.

Kimani said they have collected views from 34 counties. They plan to finish the work by next month.

“In the 34 counties we have visited, residents want integrity and ownership of the government,” Kimani said.

