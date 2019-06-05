Close

WEEK-LONG SEARCH ENDS

Body of drowned Kisii pupil recovered

Two pupils and boda boda operator were swept off bridge and into river by strong currents.

In Summary

• Bodies of another pupil and boda boda operator were found last Tuesday. 

• The three drowned last Monday while crossing a bridge. 

A photo of a river where two youths, including a student died after drowning in Mathioya.
Image: FILE

The body of a pupil who drowned in River Gucha, Kisii county, has been retrieved, bringing to an end a weeklong search.

Ibrahim Ochoi, eight, his schoolmate Boaz Ogeta and boda boda operator Daniel Ombasa were swept off a bridge while crossing the river last Monday.

The children were going back home from school. 

The bodies of Ogeta and Ombasa were recovered last Tuesday morning, while Ochoi's was found on Monday evening.

"It has been long hours of toiling but I am happy the search closed with the finding of the body," Boikanga ward rep Joseph Chweya said on the phone.

The body was retrieved by a search party in Nyamarambe, South Mugirango. Ochoi was a pupil at Springs Academy.

The three were crossing the bridge at Rianyamwamu to connect to Gesonso from Nyamarambe, when they were swept away by strong currents.

Subcounty deputy county commissioner Edong Nanok had earlier told journalists that it had rained heavily the day of the accident and the three had first sheltered before setting off for home. 

"It appears the motorbike was overpowered before they were swept off to their death. It is unfortunate,” he said.

The motorcycle was recovered last Wednesday evening.

“To reduce such incidents because they are likely to re-occur, we ask the bridge be redone to factor in the volume of water passing under,” Chweya said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie) 

by MAGATI OBEBO Correspondent, Kisii
Nyanza
05 June 2019 - 00:00

