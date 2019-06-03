​Wandayi promises members fair ODM nominations

​Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi has assured ODM members of free and fair nominations in 2022.

A damning internal ODM report said unfair party nominations and direct tickets drove deserving members away

Wandayi, who is also the ODM political secretary general, said he is spearheading the committee charged with the mandate of streamlining the party before the next general election.

Speaking in Ugunja at Sigomre during the Madaraka Day, Wandayi said they would ensure free and fair nominations.

The Ugunja MP admitted that nominations have previously divided members. He said the committee is consulting members for amicable solutions.

The committee will also be looking at dispute resolution mechanisms among members, membership recruitment and other issues.

Wandayi said ODM must regain "their hard-earned glory".

The MP said ODM will respect the wishes of genuine party members and will decisions will not be imposed by one individual.

Wandayi said they were ready to reconcile with those who were "bruised" during preparations for the 2017 General Election.

"In the spirit of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, charity must begin at home and bring all ODM leaders together," he said.

The MP said reconciliation talks will be part of the preparations for the 2022 poll, and ensure the party will ensure that Jakoyo Midiwo, Nicholas Gumbo and others return to the fold.

Midiwo and Gumbo are among key politicians who decamped.

Gumbo contested for the Siaya governor seat on an Independent ticket but lost to Cornel Rasanga (ODM).

During the primaries, Rasanga defeated him butGumbo claimed he was rigged out. He and Midiwo then ran independently, with Midiwo taking a shot at the Gem constituency.

Midiwo, a close ally of Raila, lost his parliamentary seat to ODM candidate Elisha Odhiambo, the vote being 33,520-28,245.

