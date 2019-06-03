Kasipul MP accused of assault over WhatsApp group

Kasipul MP Ong'ondo Were has been accused of assaulting a constituent over the ownership of a WhatsApp group.

He allegedly attacked Willis Abonga in Kisumu on Thursday outside the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Abonga, the administrator of the WhatsApp group called Hon Charles Ong'ondo Were, had gone to the hospital to visit his friend Collins Opala’s wife.

Opala is the Kasipul constituency coordinator.

Abonga, who sustained injuries to the chin, reported the matter at Kondele police station – OB47/30/05/2019.

County police commander Benson Maweu said the matter was being investigated.

The MP did not pick calls or reply to text messages seeking comment.

Abonga said he was leaving the hospital when he met Kevin Osano, a CDF vehicle driver, and Wycliffe Ochieng, the public relations officer in Ong'ondo’s office. The MP was nearby, he said.

The two, Abonga said, told him to return the account to the MP, saying it belongs to him.

He told them the account was created by a woman, only identified as Jeffries, long before the 2017 General Election.

Abonga said Ong'ondo and two other people claimed he had hacked his account.

"He (MP) then started insulting me, saying you’re very stupid like your mother, before he descended on me with blows and slaps, demanding that I return the WhatsApp group to him," Abonga said.

He said he was roughed up, his mobile phone and Sh3,000 were stolen.

Then he boarded a motorbike to Kondele police station, where he recorded a statement,” Ochieng said.

Abonga and Ong'ondo fell out over management of the constituency. This prompted Abonga's removal from other WhatsApp groups over claims that he was criticising the leader.

Abonga only remained in the account in question, where he added several constituents who questioned developments and projects.

This made the MP demand control of the account, he said. In friendly groups, Abonga said, people are not allowed to criticise Ong'ondo’s development record.