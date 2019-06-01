Medical practitioners told to keep off government drugs

Siaya Health executive member Dorothy Owino has warned county medical practitioners against messing with government drugs in the hospitals.

Owino said the county government equips all public hospitals with enough drugs hence they should not be getting complaints about lack of drugs.

She was addressing journalists at Siaya County Referral Hospital where she flagged off drugs worth Sh30 million to be distributed to 147 public health facilities in the county.

Owino said the Sh30 million consignment contains drugs, non-pharmaceutical, laboratory reagents and X-ray materials.

The executive said there have been complaints by residents about lack of drugs in the facilities but "they will use the system to monitor the drugs for better service delivery".

“There are times we are forced to reallocate drugs from one hospital to another when they there is scarcity,” Owino said.

She advised the medical practitioners to use the drugs prudently to meet the needs of Siaya residents.

Owino said the consignment will serve the county for the next two months before they procure another set of drugs the 2019-20 financial year.

They have budgeted for Sh216 million to support the drug stock they are now distributing to various hospitals in the county, she said.

Owino advised residents to make use of the dispensaries and community health centres as their first contact for health services.

Health chief officer Samuel Omondi said residents will benefit from the drugs in curbing increasing cases of malaria this rainy season.

He said the drugs will fulfil their mandate of ensuring no patient dies due to lack of drugs.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)