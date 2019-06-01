Fisherman shot dead in Homa Bay protest over cages

A fisherman in Homa Bay was shot dead during a protest against the increased number of fish cages in Lake Victoria.

Clinton Ouma, 27, is allegedly killed by police officers on Thursday while trying to uproot and destroy the cages at Kakione beach in Kaksingri West, Suba South constituency.

The fishermen are angry that private investors have set up the cages on a large part of the lake.

“Ouma was among the protesters who had sailed to the place where the cages were set up in the water lake. He collapsed and drowned after being shot,” a witness said.

Area police commander Richard Cheruiyot denied claims that the police used live bullets to disperse protesters.

“He drowned, and no police officer used live bullets on protestors. Investigations have been launched to find out what happened before his death,” Cheruiyot said.

Homa Bay Senator Kajwang called on the parties to find an amicable solution into the matter.

“The matter shouldn’t be allowed to cause death. Let parties involved have a talk and bring peace,” Kajwang said.

Ouma's death sparked chaos at Sindo market where a number of fishermen engaged police in running battles for the better part of the day.

Kakione BMU chairman Gilbert Ouma said fishermen from eight beaches in Suba South engaged in the protests.