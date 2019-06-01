NO MEAT

Bondo Teachers College closed as students riot

They said they were not served meat after their diet was changed.

• Bondo subcounty director of education Elisha Omala on Friday said the institution was closed because of students' grievances.

• He said the students caused massive destruction during the unrest. But no one was injured.

Bondo Teachers Training College has been shut indefinitely following after students went on the rampage on Thursday night, demanding the removal of their principal over alleged poor administration.

Some of the students, who sought anonymity for fear of victimisation, reported that health conditions are poor and whenever they fall sick they spend their own money yet they pay for the service.

They said they were not served meat after their diet was changed without being informed. The students also cited poor communication between the administration and them.

Bondo subcounty director of education Elisha Omala on Friday said the institution was closed because of students' grievances. He said a few of their complaints are  true, but the majority are excuses.

Omala said primary investigations show the students fear examinations. He said a number of students owe the college a huge amount of money in fees arrears and they are aware they would be sent home soon.

He said the students caused massive destruction during the unrest. But no one was injured.

by LAMECK BARAZA Correspondent
Nyanza
01 June 2019 - 00:00

