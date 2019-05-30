Nyong'o, sister fined Sh400,000 each in family property case

Kisumu Governor Anyan'g Nyong'o and his sister Risper Nyagoy have been fined Sh400,000 each in a case involving concerning division of family property.

Justice Tripsisa Cherere on Thursday ruled the amount is to be paid within 30 days or they face one month in jail.

The two failed to appear in court for sentencing for the second time.

They will further be fined Sh50,000 each month should they continue to be in contempt of court for the next 30 days and in the event they fail to file books of accounts on how the property has been handled.

Cherere had in October last year ordered Nyong’o and Nyagoy to include all the children belonging to their sisters as beneficiaries to their father's Sh200 million estate.