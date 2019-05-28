MP Ghati calls for severe penalties for sex pests

Nominated MP Denita Ghati wants women and girls protected from sexual abuse.

She joined Kisumu residents yesterday in calling for an end to rape and defilement, especially targetting the disabled. This followed claims that a man has been defiling his 10-year-old and five-year-old daughters for the last two months because his wife had denied him his conjugal rights. The girls are deaf and dumb.

The lawmaker represents persons living with disability in the National Assembly. She cautioned that the problem could get out of control if no action is taken swiftly.

“When we switch on our televisions, listen to radios and read newspapers, there is no day that passes without cases of defilement and rapes being highlighted. This is very unfortunate," she said.

Ghati urged Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to ensure culprits are apprehended and punished to act as an example to others.

The children were admitted to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Kisumu. Residents accused their mother of concealing their suffering and not reporting her 34-year-old husband.

Ghatia said the man was beastly.

“The PWDs have not been left behind in this. A woman was allegedly raped in Machakos county and one of her clutches inserted in her private parts and she was later killed. This is unacceptable and should not be tolerated,” she said.

She cautioned Kenyans against settling such cases out of court irrespective of who the perpetrators are.

Defilement and rape have been on the rise in some parts of Kisumu county. Residents have demanded security officers initiate a crackdown.

The police have arrested four criminals believed to be behind robberies and rape. Two of the suspects were arrested in Riat and Kondele, and the other two in Nyalenda. Residents say they target women in the wee hours.

Also, the authorities have planned to mop up the criminals in Nyalenda. The Operation Fagia Rapists will be led by Kisumu East deputy commissioner Josephine Ouko. She said they will come up with a strategy first and identify the culprits through community intelligence.

Ouko urged residents to cooperate and volunteer information. She spoke during a chief baraza in Nyalenda A location. She, alongside Youth and Gender Affairs CAS Rachel Shebesh and Woman Representative Rozah Buyu, had earlier visited the victims.

Shebesh sought to assure that the government will crack down on the criminals and cautioned parents against protecting their sons who terrorise women and girls.

The leaders also want stalled toilet projects in the area demolished or completed. This followed claims that the culprits use them as hideouts before ambushing their unsuspecting passersby.

(Edited by F'Orieny)