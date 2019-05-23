Kisii doctors strike a big joke, says Ongwae

Kisii Governor James Ongwae has criticised county doctors for their strike, saying the work boycott was a big joke.

The doctors on Tuesday walked off the job over what they said was the county government's failure to honour a collective bargaining agreement signed in 2017.

The medics issued a strike notice last week, saying the county had not accorded them comprehensive National Hospital Insurance Fund cover and promotion.

But Ongwae on Wednesday accused the doctors of malice, saying the strike was meant to paint his administration in bad light.

The governor said the strike was a big joke, considering his government's serious take on the welfare of medics. He said no issues were raised during a meeting with the doctors on Monday.

“The county government has fully sponsored 57 doctors who are currently undergoing specialised training in and outside the country. I do not know what else they want,” Ongwae told the Star on phone.