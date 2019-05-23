Gusii residents suffer in silence as jigger menace ravages counties

• In some places, whole families have been ravaged with children forced out of schools due to stigmatisation.
• Thousands of families in Kisii and Nyamira counties are silently suffering from jigger infestations, an activist says.
In some cases, whole families have been affected by children forced to drop out of schools due to stigma.
In Nyamira's North Mugirango constituency, many homesteads at Ebitono, Getengereri and Orwaki villages have been ravaged. The activist said they require urgent help.
"Jigger infestations are scars silently borne by so many people here because the society feels it should be swept under the carpet," Marth Ogoti said.
The Kericho-based primary school teacher is the head of Minto Anti-Jigger Campaign Group. They help families affected by jiggers in Nyamira.
At Kemera, in Kitutu Masaba, the Star caught up with a couple and their three children who are all infested by jiggers.
"At first, I felt some pain in between my toes and when I checked, I found a jigger and removed it. But when you remove one, you realise five more come. I don't know what to do," the mother, Jackline Moraa told the Star.
She is among many victims put under drugs by the activists.
She said her children were stigmatised by fellow students.
"Many times, they skip going to school because they tell me nobody wants to be close to or even play with them during break time," Moraa said.
A similar situation haunts Joseph Ongabi. The man from, Nyagenche in Nyangena area of Kitutu Masaba has three children aged 4, 6 and 8. All are malnourished due to effects of jigger infestations.
He believes an evil-eyed neighbour was behind his family's suffering.
"These pests don't just come, some people who feel your children may have a bright future than theirs can bewitch you with jiggers," Ongabi said.
His wife is suffering from anaemia due to the pests. Her alcoholism has worsened the situation.
Ogoti said charity groups fighting jiggers lack financial ability to address the problem. He asked county governments to help.
Bread of Charity Group says poverty and poor hygiene is to blame for the jigger menace.
"Even as we reach out to victims, the challenge remains poverty. We can control the pests but it takes more to deal with poverty which is the core cause," Enock Mkate said. He is a member of the charity group.
Former Kisii Town Mayor Samuel Nyangeso said political leaders should be included in the fight to eradicate jigger infestation.
"We can't run from problems afflicting our people. They are our voters and we must collectively tackle this problem because it is with us," Nyangeso said.
He criticised those stigmatising victims.
"I have visited places where you find a palatial home next to very poor families suffering from jiggers. We should reach out to our neighbours. It doesn't cost much to reach out to those next to you to create a difference," he said.
In Kisii, Kitutu Chache North and Kitutu Chache South are the worst affected areas.
Nyangeso urged local leaders to sensitise residents to improve personal hygiene to avoid the jigger menace. He also asked the county governments to support groups fighting jigger infestation.