Gusii residents suffer in silence as jigger menace ravages counties

Thousands of families in Kisii and Nyamira counties are silently suffering from jigger infestations, an activist says.

In some cases, whole families have been affected by children forced to drop out of schools due to stigma.

In Nyamira's North Mugirango constituency, many homesteads at Ebitono, Getengereri and Orwaki villages have been ravaged. The activist said they require urgent help.

"Jigger infestations are scars silently borne by so many people here because the society feels it should be swept under the carpet," Marth Ogoti said.

The Kericho-based primary school teacher is the head of Minto Anti-Jigger Campaign Group. They help families affected by jiggers in Nyamira.

At Kemera, in Kitutu Masaba, the Star caught up with a couple and their three children who are all infested by jiggers.

"At first, I felt some pain in between my toes and when I checked, I found a jigger and removed it. But when you remove one, you realise five more come. I don't know what to do," the mother, Jackline Moraa told the Star.

She is among many victims put under drugs by the activists.

She said her children were stigmatised by fellow students.

"Many times, they skip going to school because they tell me nobody wants to be close to or even play with them during break time," Moraa said.

A similar situation haunts Joseph Ongabi. The man from, Nyagenche in Nyangena area of Kitutu Masaba has three children aged 4, 6 and 8. All are malnourished due to effects of jigger infestations.