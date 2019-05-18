Three-year-old child drowns in pit full of water

A three-year-old child drowned in a school pit latrine that was under construction at Nyafare Secondary School in Kawere, Homa Bay county.

The boy had wandered into the school compound and was playing alone.

Chief Benson Midigo said the pit was full of rain water.

“When the child took longer than usual to go home, his parents – Risper Awino and George Onyango – started a search which led to the school,” he said.

The administrator said the search mounted with the help of neighbours led to the discovery of the child's body in the open pit.

By Thursday 7pm the body was still in the pit waiting to be collected by police.

Chief Midigo warned parents against leaving young children unattended.