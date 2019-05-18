DROWNING

Three-year-old child drowns in pit full of water

The boy had wandered into the school compound and was playing alone.

In Summary

• The administrator said the search mounted with the help of neighbours led to the discovery of the child's body in the open pit. 

Crime scene
Crime scene

A three-year-old child drowned in a school pit latrine that was under construction at Nyafare Secondary School in Kawere, Homa Bay county.

The boy had wandered into the school compound and was playing alone. 

Chief Benson Midigo said the pit was full of rain water. 

“When the child took longer than usual to go home, his parents – Risper Awino and George Onyango – started a search which led to the school,” he said.

The administrator said the search mounted with the help of neighbours led to the discovery of the child's body in the open pit. 

By Thursday 7pm the body was still in the pit waiting to be collected by police. 

Chief Midigo warned parents against leaving young children unattended.

 

MORE:

Standard One pupil drowns in Taita Taveta

Suspected to have fallen into a ditch while playing with friends.
Counties
1 week ago

Class six pupil drowns at Bungoma Dam

A class six pupil on Friday evening drowned at a Dam in Musikoma ward, Bungoma County.The 10-year-old boy was swimming with his colleagues when the ...
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KNA
Nyanza
18 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Nude spell-binding Mombasa woman caught on video
    3d ago Coast

  2. Kalenjin elders back Buzeki's move to join CCM
    2d ago Rift Valley

  3. Arrests at KRA linked to Njiraini succession - staff
    1d ago Coast

  4. Smoke chasing Embu men from home
    2d ago Eastern

  5. Suspects in prison warder Pauline Wangari murder detained
    10h ago Central

Latest Videos