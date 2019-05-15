I enjoy eating dog, cat and tortoise meat - Migori man

A watchman from Ogongo village in Nyatike subcounty has taken to rearing chameleons, lizards and tortoises for consumption.

Thomas Odembo, 35, said he started feeding on chameleons, lizards, tortoises, cats and dogs after working as a guard for a Chinese contractor.

Odembo, a father of seven, said he has an insatiable appetite for the unconventional meat and decided to start rearing chameleons, lizards and tortoises in his house to supplement his diet.

“I have lost appetite for cow and goat meat, and I am ready to supply the village,” Odembo said.

When the Star visited Odembo on Wednesday, he was preparing a tortoise for lunch.

Wearing a light jungle green jacket and black trousers, Odembo calmly led us in his house after killing the animal.

“I took chameleon last night for supper, this tortoise was brought by a neighbour who found it in his shamba,” Odembo said.