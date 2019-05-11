Lobby wants APs punished for attacking, injuring KCSE candidate

A civil society group wants legal action taken against police officers who attacked and injured a KCSE candidate in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay county.

The Homa Bay Bunge La Wenye Nchi has asked the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to expedite investigations and ensure the two APs are punished for injuring Almada Onyango.

The officers are attached to Kamata police station. Onyango is a form four student at St. Peter’s Rambusi Secondary School.

Last week, the officers assaulted Onyango and injured his throat after he allegedly questioned why the APs were harassing a boda boda rider at Kakaeta village when they were registering for Huduma Namba.

Onyango remains admitted to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital and is still unable to speak.

His mother Leah Okong’o said he has difficulties in walking.

“A CT-scan which would cost Sh13,000 has been recommended at a hospital in Kisumu but we don’t have the money,” Okong’o said.

Speaking to journalists on Friday in Homa Bay town, the lobby group leader Walter Opiyo and coordinator Okano Nyasanga said IPOA should ensure the boy gets justice.

“The officers are well known and were arrested. We want IPOA to ensure legal action is taken against them to discourage such brutality,” Opiyo said.

Homa Bay County Referral Hospital acting CEO Meshach Liru said the student lost his speech because his nerve tissue was affected.

“The nerves that take sound to the voice box was interfered and cannot produce any sound,” Liru said.

County police commander Esther Seroney said the accused officers are still in custody.

“They have recorded statements at Homa Bay police station and investigations into the matter are at advanced stages,” Seroney said.

The commandant said they are waiting for a P3 form and a statement from the student about the assault.

She said they have involved IPOA in the matter. “The investigation process has delayed because the student can neither write nor speak,” she said.

The civil society group also wants NYS officials who allegedly assaulted two villagers to death in Lambwe, Suba North punished.

“The family of the two men want justice but we see there’s a delay in concluding investigations,” Nyasanga said.

Homa Bay County DCI officer Daniel Wachira said they have forwarded the files to the office of the DPP office in Nairobi.

