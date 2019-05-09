Kisumu to set up Sh248m paediatric hospital in Seme

The Kisumu county government is building a Sh248 million paediatric hospital in Kombewa, Seme constituency.

The facility will be funded by Novartis at Sh168 million, while the county government will spend Sh80 million to equip and stock the facility.

Construction is expected to be completed in 18 months.

The facility will have a general paediatric ward, an isolation room, a high dependency unit, incubator nursery isolation ward, incubator nursery ward, playroom for children, beds for mothers with children and a research ward.

The building will have two floors and will also offer outpatient services. The Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) and Seme CDF are also partners in the project.

Governor Nyong’o said Kisumu has a high burden of infectious diseases and high maternal and child mortality.

“HIV prevalence is at 16.3 per cent, 595 women die during childbirth for every 100,000 live births and 79 out of every 1,000 children die before their fifth birthday,” the county chief said.