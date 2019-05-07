Kisumu special school lacks adequate facilities

Joyland Special Secondary in Kisumu requires Sh77.8 million for adapted facilities to suit the needs of the students.

It is a special mixed boarding secondary school for physically challenged learners.

The school, started in 1994 and was operated in Joyland Primary School until March 2009, when it relocated to its current location.

The school has a population of 400 students –207 girls and 193 boys.

Among the facilities the school needs are dormitories, a science laboratory, classrooms and a van.

Principal Raphael Aura said there is urgent need for additional dormitories, classrooms and a science laboratory. The institution runs programmes as a fully-fledged secondary school.

Aura said they require Sh20 million to build two adapted dormitories and Sh3.8 million for the principal’s house.

The school has only two dormitories. One is incomplete and some girls are accommodated in a library. “The library is not being put to its proper use. The facility is temporarily being used as a girls’ dormitory,” Aura said.

Because of the limited space in the boy’s dormitory some boys still use Joyland Primary School hostels.

“We also need four classrooms and an administration block worth Sh5 million and Sh6 million, respectively,” he said.

In its budget estimate, the institution needs Sh4 million for permanent pavements and Sh3 million each for a school van and a science laboratory.

Aura said they also require a school hall with an attached kitchen estimated to cost Sh15 million, Sh6 million perimeter wall and Sh8 million vocational workshop block.

The principal said additional facilities will enable the school to accommodate learners who cannot fit well in regular secondary schools.