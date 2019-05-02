Migori county secretary expected in court Thursday

Migori county secretary Christopher Rusana will appear in a Kisii court today to face corruption charges.

He was seized Tuesday at 5.30pm by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives from his house in Migori town and driven to Kisii where he was locked up.

The county official is expected to face abuse of office charges, according to South Nyanza EACC regional executive David Kingara.

Kingara said the commission has already drafted the charges but refused to disclose their exact nature.

Yesterday morning, Rusana was in Kisii Central police cells as he waited to be arraigned.

"Yes, we have him in custody but that is all for now," he told the Star. He said abuse of office charges top the list of the charges that will be preferred on the County Secretary.

Migori county has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Governor Okoth Obado is battling a murder case.