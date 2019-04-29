Suba Fisherman escapes lynching after girl, 16, defiled

Police in Sindo have arrested a 45-year-old fisherman for allegedly defiling a Form Two student at Gingo beach in Suba South constituency.

Suspect John Ouma was nabbed after police officers rescued him from the hands of angry residents who wanted to lynch him.

Ouma denied committing the offence and tired to escape when the mob descended on him.

The suspect, who fishes at Kabwao beach, is accused of luring the 16-year-old girl with Sh100 before taking her to the neighbouring Gingo beach where he allegedly defiled her.

Area assistant county commissioner Abdimalik Abdullahi on Sunday said they arrested Ouma after getting a tip-off from a member of the public. He said they got information about man who might be killed after a schoolgirl had been defiled.

“A group of residents, including fishermen, cornered the man in a room where they landed on him with kicks and blows over the defilement incident,” Abdullahi said.

The administrator said the suspect is being detained at Gingo police post and he will be taken to court and charged.

“Investigations are underway and the suspect would be taken to court once we finalise the probe," he said.

The girl was taken to Sindo Subcounty Hospital for medical examination.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi