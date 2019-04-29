LURED WITH SH100

Suba Fisherman escapes lynching after girl, 16, defiled

Suspect Ouma was rescued by the police as an angry mob attacked him

In Summary

• Juma Ouma denied committing the offence and tired to escape when the  mob descended on him.

• The suspect, who fishes at Kabwao beach, is accused of luring the schoolgirl with Sh100.

Police have arrested a fisherman on suspicion of defiling a schoolgirl.
Police have arrested a fisherman on suspicion of defiling a schoolgirl.
Image: THE STAR

Police in Sindo have arrested a 45-year-old fisherman for allegedly defiling a Form Two student at Gingo beach in Suba South constituency.

Suspect John Ouma was nabbed after police officers rescued him from the hands of angry residents who wanted to lynch him.

Ouma denied committing the offence and tired to escape when the  mob descended on him.

The suspect, who fishes at Kabwao beach, is accused of luring the 16-year-old girl with Sh100 before taking her to the neighbouring Gingo beach where he allegedly defiled her.

Area assistant county commissioner Abdimalik Abdullahi on Sunday said they arrested Ouma after getting a tip-off from a member of the public. He said they got information about man who might be killed after a schoolgirl had been defiled.

“A group of residents, including fishermen, cornered the man in a room where they landed on him with kicks and blows over the defilement incident,” Abdullahi said.

The administrator said the suspect is being detained at Gingo police post and he will be taken to court and charged.

“Investigations are underway and the suspect would be taken to court once we finalise the probe," he said.

The girl was taken to Sindo Subcounty Hospital for medical examination.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by By ROBERT OMOLLO RobertOmollo3
Nyanza
29 April 2019 - 10:23

Most Popular

  1. Allocate funds according to poverty index, says Garissa ...
    5h ago North Eastern

  2. Suba Fisherman escapes lynching
    5h ago Nyanza

  3. Police appeal for help in tracing missing Embu pastor
    6h ago Eastern

  4. Ottichilo launches bursary kitty for needy Vihiga students
    6h ago Western

  5. Kakamega denies hiring ex-MCAs for Oparanya's political ...
    6h ago Western

Latest Videos