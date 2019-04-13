Chaos in Kisii assembly over probe committee

Kisii MCAs nearly came to blows on Thursday over the composition of an ad hoc committee to probe the finance department about claims of abuse of office.

There was uproar when names of members of the proposed ad hoc committee were read out. Some MCAs said certain proposed members lacked the integrity to carry out the probe.

Finally, the assembly settled on Rose Orondo, Benson Ongeri, Beatrice Toel and Paul Angwenyi to do the investigation.

In a motion filed by Sensi MCA Paul Angwenyi, the members want the finance executive, chief officer finance, chief officer planning and the heads of accounting and treasury investigated.

Angwenyi said there was a pattern where the finance executives “consistently and willfully failed to comply with the provisions of the Constitution and relevant laws in the management of public resources”.

He said the conduct of the finance bosses has grossly undermined service delivery and the assembly has been unable to undertake project oversight as mandated.

Angwenyi said impeachment of the officers would be part of radical measures needed to end further misuse of public resources.

“We must restore public confidence in the management of resources and enhance prudence, transparency, efficiency and effectiveness in use and application of public resources for better service delivery as the assembly,” Angwenyi said.

He accused the department of failure to submit to the assembly crucial reports for budget making.