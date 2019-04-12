Kajwang', Kaluma discrediting me for selfish 2022 governor ambitions, says Awiti

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti wants two legislators from the county to stop discrediting his administration.

Senator Moses Kajwang’ and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma had recently accused Awiti’s administration of underperformance and incompetence. But the county chief dismissed their claims, saying they are maligning him for their 2022 ambitions.

“Anybody who sees Kaluma and Kajwang’ should tell them to stop joking with me. I'll not contest the governorship in this county again. I need peace so I can deliver services to residents,” Awiti said.

He spoke in Kendu Bay on Wednesday shortly after returning from his medical trip to Germany. The county chief commissioned a Sh31 million water project.

"These are people who wanted me to fail in securing this seat, but God helped me. Their intentions won’t succeed,” he added, referring to the court petition against his reelection.

Kajwang’ had written twice to Awiti, demanding he explains how the county government seeks to fix the ailing health sector and how it carries out public participation. He says most projects and health facilities are in a deplorable state and blames this on incompetence.

On Tuesday night during a talk show on Radio Ramogi, Kaluma called for Awiti's resignation, saying he has been unable to sack members of his cabinet accused of underperformance. Residents need services, he said.

“Awiti should resign because his leadership has failed to manage public funds. The governor and his cabinet have not effectively delivered services to the people,” Kaluma said.

Awiti, however, said the legislators are keen on the governor seat, hence their penchant for undue criticism of the county administration.

“Kaluma and Kajwang’ want to portray my leadership negatively so they take advantage in achieving their gubernatorial ambitions. I urge residents to ignore them.”

He cautioned residents to beware the propaganda that his administration has failed.

“They are always on social media discrediting me and my government, yet they have nothing to show people who voted for them. There’s nowhere I will meet them to listen to their propaganda,” Awiti said.

He urged Kaluma to focus on his constituency.

The administration has suffered since Awiti was reelected in 2017. His close rival in the race, former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, opposed his victory and sought legal redress. Magwanga won the case at the High Court, but Awiti appealed.

The Court of Appeal upheld the subordinate court's ruling. But, undeterred, Awiti proceeded to the Supreme Court, which, against the expectations of many, validated his win, ending a hardly-fought court battle. The governor says he 's now free to concentrate on his pledges to residents.