Student commits suicide after being dumped by boyfriend

• Schoolgirl, who had been unwell, hanged herself with a rope in Migori town.
• Boyfriend texted to say he had found another lover.
A 16-year-old secondary school student committed suicide in Migori town after she was dumped by her boyfriend.
Violet Adhiambo hanged herself with a rope in her bedroom on Tuesday.
The teenager had the previous day received a message from the boy that their relationship was over and that he had found another girl.
“Her lover informed her in a text that the relationship was over and he had found another girl,” Oruba assistant chief Charles Ouma said.
The distraught girl, who attended Nyangubo Girls Secondary School, is said to have informed her friends that she might end her life.
Her mother, Teresa Adhiambo, said Violet had not reported to school last (first) term due to sickness.
“She was in good mood when I left for work. I never knew she had any (relationship) problem,” Adhiambo said.
Neighbours found her dangling from the roof on Tuesday evening after her phone rang for a long time without being picked. They peeped through the bedroom window as the main door was locked.
The family found the boy's message in Violet's phone message box.
Chief Ouma asked parents to spend more time with their children especially during the holidays.
Violet's body is at Oruba Nursing Home mortuary.
Edited by F. Mwaniki
