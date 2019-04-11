Student commits suicide after being dumped by boyfriend

A 16-year-old secondary school student committed suicide in Migori town after she was dumped by her boyfriend.

Violet Adhiambo hanged herself with a rope in her bedroom on Tuesday.

The teenager had the previous day received a message from the boy that their relationship was over and that he had found another girl.

“Her lover informed her in a text that the relationship was over and he had found another girl,” Oruba assistant chief Charles Ouma said.

The distraught girl, who attended Nyangubo Girls Secondary School, is said to have informed her friends that she might end her life.

Her mother, Teresa Adhiambo, said Violet had not reported to school last (first) term due to sickness.