Homa Bay lands registry clerk and guard held over bribery

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two officials from Homa Bay land registry over bribery.

The two, a clerk and security guard, have been demanding Sh1,000 or more before issuing title deeds. They were arrested on Wednesday evening and taken to Homa Bay police station.

The guard is said to have been collecting the money on behalf of the clerk from everybody seeking the land ownership document. He earns a "commission" after passing on the money to the clerk.

The anti-graft agency deputy manager in charge of South Nyanza, Arthur Opili, said “the two collude to frustrate residents by soliciting bribes from them,” adding that they would soon be taken to court.

He asked Homa Bay residents to report cases of corruption for the EACC to take action. “I assure residents that EACC will be swift in taking legal action against graft perpetrators in the county. Let residents report the cases to boost the fight against the vice.”

Some residents yesterday complained that the suspects have been taking home a lot of money as the office is always full of people in need of titles.

“Recently some officers in the department demanded Sh10,000 from my friend who has 10 acres in Lambwe Valley in order to get a title deed,” Homa Bay education network coordinator Julius Omuga said.

The arrest comes two days after the EACC completed training boda boda riders in the county on how to report graft cases.

Opili said most corruption cases were unreported because residents are unaware of the process.

“The training will enable them (riders) to know the mechanisms, ethics and good governance when reporting graft matters,” he said.