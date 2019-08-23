Avail yourselves for census, Marsabit residents told

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali has appealed to residents to avail themselves to be counted during the census scheduled to start on Saturday saying the exercise will help the government to establish the expected number of beneficiaries of its programmes.

He argued the census was critical since it would aid government efforts in development, planning and management of the affairs of the country.

Ali expressed confidence that the census exercise will run smoothly across the county, noting that county residents who moved with their animals in search of pasture and water across the border should make plans to travel home and be counted.

"Pastoralists migrated with their animals in search of pasture and water should consider coming back home and be counted so that Marsabit county will have good numbers which will help the national government to allocate resources to the county," he said

The county boss assured both residents and the staff of KNBS of their safety during the census exercise and said that the county security apparatus will ensure peaceful process.

The governor said though their request as FCDC for the postponement of the exercise due to drought failed to be considered, he urged residents not to be left behind.

Governor Ali spoke at the county headquarters accompanied by Saku MP Dido Ali Raso, North Horr's Chachu Ganya, Moyale's Qalich Gufu and a host of ward Representatives on Friday.