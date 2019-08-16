Governor Abdi orders water officials to target most vulnerable

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi has directed the water department to ensure that the most vulnerable groups benefit from an ongoing water trucking exercise.

The governor also called on the officials to ensure water bowsers reach all the seven subcounties.

He spoke on Thursday at Orahey in Wajir town when he launched 41 emergency water bowsers for all the subcounties.

“Let us not allow the water bowsers to be in the hands of people out to enrich themselves but care less for residents during this critical period of drought,” the governor said.