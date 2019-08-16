Governor Abdi orders water officials to target most vulnerable

• Governor Mohamed Abdi on Thursday launched 41 emergency water bowsers for all the seven subcounties.
• The county is among counties in Northeastern experiencing a severe drought which has led to the rapid depletion of pasture and water.
Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi has directed the water department to ensure that the most vulnerable groups benefit from an ongoing water trucking exercise.
The governor also called on the officials to ensure water bowsers reach all the seven subcounties.
He spoke on Thursday at Orahey in Wajir town when he launched 41 emergency water bowsers for all the subcounties.
“Let us not allow the water bowsers to be in the hands of people out to enrich themselves but care less for residents during this critical period of drought,” the governor said.
Abdi instructed the department to closely work with officers from the subcounty and ward administration offices.
The team should employ evaluation documents such as water distribution plans, delivery schedules, work tickets and reports as a confirmation for delivery of water to the end-users, Abdi said.
Water chief officer Yussuf Dayib said that the department was also working on maintenance and repair of boreholes and urged residents to notify his office of any breakdowns.
Governor Abdi said that he will fire anyone caught engaging in any sort of monkey business during the exercise.
Abdi was accompanied by area county commissioner Layford Kibaara, NGO representatives and MCAs.
Wajir is among counties in Northeastern that are experiencing a severe drought which has led to a rapid depletion of pasture and water for both human and livestock use.
Authorities say the number of people in need of humanitarian support increases on a weekly basis.
The county commissioner said the current drought called for a multi-sectoral response to alleviate both human and livestock suffering especially with a census exercise coming in a week.
The department of agriculture, livestock and fisheries with the National Drought Management Authority recently distributed some 10,000 bags of feeds to cushion livestock against the ravaging drought.
The intervention targeted lactating animals left behind as others moved in search of water and pasture.
