FOR EARLY DIAGNOSIS

Residents urged to seek free cancer screening services

County is investing heavily in the human resource and modern equipment to handle cancer cases.

In Summary

• Health county executive Ahmed Nadhir said the county is currently putting up a modern cancer treatment centre where cases will be diagnosed and treated early.

• Nadhir spoke in Balambala subcounty on Friday when he oversaw the first successful ear, nose, and throat surgeries. 

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
03 August 2019 - 00:00
Doctors conducting tonsillitis surgery on a patient at Balambala Level 4 Hospital on Friday.
Doctors conducting tonsillitis surgery on a patient at Balambala Level 4 Hospital on Friday.
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Garissa county residents have been advised to take advantage of the free cancer screening in all the six subcounty hospitals for early detection and maintenance. 

Health county executive Ahmed Nadhir said the county is currently putting up a modern cancer treatment centre where cases will be diagnosed and treated early.

Nadhir spoke in Balambala subcounty on Friday when he oversaw ear, nose, and throat surgeries at a medical camp in the county. 

He said the various departments of health have been creating awareness across the county in order to sensitise the community on the killer disease.

The health official said the county is investing heavily in the human resource and modern equipment to handle cancer cases immediately the centre is operational.

The CEC noted that equipping the seven subcounty hospitals with modern equipment will bring services closer to the people and reduce the burden of referrals to Garissa Level 4 Hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital.

“I advise the residents to go for early screening because that is the only way we can save lives,” Nadhir said.

“Our main aim is to ensure that all six subcounties are equipped to screen and treat cancer. We urge our partners to join us in this campaign,” he added.

In the free medical camp, 12 patients benefited from ENT surgeries including adenitis, tonsillitis, nasal polyps and growths out of the 73 patients that had been screened.

The theatre wing at the hospital has not been operationalised since 2016 because it lacked basic amenities like water, power, and personnel.

Balambala subcounty medical officer Farah Adon called on area residents to take advantage of the ongoing medical and surgical camps.

(edited by O. Owino)

