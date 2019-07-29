Vets to vaccinate 430,000 animals in Mandera

Vets in Mandera will vaccinate domestic animals over the next seven days to prevent disease outbreaks.

The exercise will be carried out by the Department of Livestock and Veterinary Services in partnership with the Danish Refugee Council under Boresha Consortium and the Regional Pastoral and Livelihoods Resilience Project.

The exercise, which officially kicked off on Friday and which will be carried out in Mandera South and Mandera West sub counties, targets 430,000 goats and sheep to eradicate the Peste des petits ruminants (PPR) disease.

While Officially Launching the programme, Deputy Director Veterinary Services Dr Claudio Sortum said that eradication of PPR is important as its outbreak causes high mortalities.

“Livestock is the backbone of our economy. And so as a county we will do everything possible to make sure that our farmers do not incur losses. Animal health service delivery is key component of the livestock sector which greatly contributes to the local economy,” said Sortum.

Mandera South and Mandera West sub counties are the hardest hit areas by Peste des petits disease in Mandera County.

He said the exercise will go along way in building immunity, safeguarding household food security and curbing transmission of diseases.

Danish Refugee Council Livelihood Manager Ali Issack urged residents to vaccinate their animals in large numbers.

He said four vaccination teams have been dispatched in the two sub counties to curb further loss of animals.

Building Opportunities for Resilience in the Horn of Africa (BORESHA) is a European Union programme aimed at promoting economic development and greater resilience, particularly among vulnerable groups in Mandera.

Last week, area governor Ali Roba, while commissioning two irrigation schemes that are meant to boost food security in the area, urged more residents to venture into crop farming saying that the county would continue supporting the group.

He said time has come for pastoralist to try their hand in farming, noting that the ever changing climate was continuously making it difficult for pastoralism.