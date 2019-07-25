Close

Legislators urge Uhuru to confirm Yatani as Treasury CS

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
North Eastern
25 July 2019 - 18:22
Labour cabinet secretary Ekur Yatani at the labour offices./EZEKIEL AMING'A
Members of Parliament drawn from North Eastern region have applauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointing Ukuru Yatani as the acting Treasury CS.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo said the President has done the right thing, asking that he be confirmed.

His comments were echoed by Samburu North MP Alois Lentoimaga.

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed said his appointment has sent a clear message that pastoral community are part and parcel of the country.

Junet said he has know him for a long time and have worked together when he was the Mayor of Migori while Yatani was the District Commissioner.

He added that the appointment is a big step forward in the cohesion of country's cohesion.

Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa said Yatani is up to the task, having served as an administrator, ambassador and governor.

Jaldesa said Yatani is a team player who will collaborate with everyone and is committed.

They were addressing the press on Thursday from Parliament Buildings a day after President appointed Labour CS as the acting National Treasury CS.

His appointment came after Uhuru fired Henry Rotich for being linked in the scandal facing the construction of Kimwarer and Arror dams.

