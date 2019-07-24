Close

'YOU WILL HAVE IT ROUGH'

Duale warns schools against banning hijab

MP says it violates the Constitution and Muslim beliefs

In Summary

• Duale was making reference to a case in which seven students from Thaara Secondary School in Murang'a were sent home after they were found wearing hijabs.

•Duale accused the Supreme Court of ignoring the right to freedom of worship in its ruling banning the hijab. He appealed to Muslims to ignore the ruling.

 

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
24 July 2019 - 06:00
National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale with Muslim clerics in Garissa town yesterday
National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale with Muslim clerics in Garissa town yesterday
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has cautioned schools in his constituency not to ban students from wearing hijabs. 

The National Assembly Leader of Majority said if allowed, schools will violate the constitutional right of students.

A hijab is a head covering scarf that some Muslim women and girls wear in public. For many of them, the hijab signifies both modesty and privacy. 

 

Duale was making reference to a case in which seven students from Thaara Secondary School in Murang'a were sent home after they were found wearing hijabs.

Duale who spoke in Garissa town yesterday, said leaders from the Muslim community will not allow that to happen because it is religious discrimination. He said all religions have their beliefs including what they wear, which is in the constitution.

"I want to warn head teachers that they dare not stop our children from learning because of wearing a hijab. Anyone who does that will find it rough with us who come from the Muslin community," he said.

 Duale accused the Supreme Court of ignoring the right to freedom of worship in its ruling banning the hijab. He appealed to Muslims to ignore the ruling.

In January, ruling on a technicality, the Supreme Court  overturned a Court of Appeal ruling that allowed Muslim students to wear hijabs in public and in  church-run schools.

The court said students are not free to wear hijabs in non-Muslim schools. The highest court in the land said schools can decide their dress codes.

Soon after the ruling, Muslim leaders led by Supkem urged Muslims to ignore the ruling. The lobby said the Constitution allows freedom of worship.

 

The ruling by the apex court attracted sharp criticisms from the Muslim faithful and clerics who termed it as unfair and one which violates their religious practice.

St Paul’s Kiwanjani Secondary School in Isiolo in 2014 suspended students for wearing hijabs.  

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
24 July 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. Ferry services paralysed after Canter plunges into ocean
    16h ago Coast

  2. City Hall proposes new charges for pet owners
    1d ago Nairobi

  3. Tanzanian pastor, two assistants charged with stealing child
    1d ago Nyanza

  4. Sonko threatens to sack CEC over bad roads
    19h ago Nairobi

  5. Youths urged to enter World Bank's Sh15bn business challenge
    4d ago Western

Latest Videos