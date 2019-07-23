Close

'BE DEDICATED'

Drive change at grassroots, Mandera officials told

Governor Roba tells county administrators to ensure timely representation of government policies

In Summary

• Governor says county has lagged behind in development. 'hence the need to work three times harder'. 

• He tells county workers that they are the link between residents and the government. 

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
23 July 2019 - 00:00
Mandera Governor Ali Roba addresses county administrators when he opened a two-day strategic planning and training workshop for 50 administrators of the seven subcounties
LINK STATE AND RESIDENTS: Mandera Governor Ali Roba addresses county administrators when he opened a two-day strategic planning and training workshop for 50 administrators of the seven subcounties
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has urged county administrators to be the drivers of change at the grassroots level. 

Speaking in Mandera town when he opened a two-day strategic planning and training workshop for the 50 administrators of the seven subcounties, he said they are the link between the government and the people. 

“You are an important cog and we expect much from you since you have an integral role to play in ensuring timely implementation of government policies,” Roba said. 

 

He said his administration is focusing on how to strengthen the coordination of all government programmes at the grassroots level for efficient and timely services. 

Roba urged county employees to remain dedicated in their work to achieve the county's agenda. “You don’t have to wait to work under instructions. We should all adopt a culture of hard work, professionalism and integrity. Let us all love our respective jobs and do them with dedication."

“You all need to be cognizant of the fact we have a lot of catching to do with other parts of the country. For this to be achieved, we must work three times harder than the rest.” 

Roba, however, praised the county workers whom he said were the main reason the county had made strides in development. He was accompanied by his deputy Mohamed Arai. 

The governor urged residents to continue working closely with the security apparatus by sharing information to thwart attacks. 

The county that borders Somalia has continued to face insecurity challenges with al Shabaab militants targeting border towns. 

On Sunday, construction workers at Borehole 11 in Mandera South survived a shooting incident by suspected Shabaab militants who raided their site.

The workers are building a hospital at the centre along the Elwak-Kutulo-Wajir road. They ran to safety when the shooting began. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

