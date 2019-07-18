Mandera's first renal unit reduces suffering, travel time

Before devolution, the health sector in Mandera was a mess. Residents struggled to get proper healthcare at the local facilities.

Few could afford to go to private hospitals. Patients would travel by road for days to access crucial medical services such as dialysis. Some travelled 1,200km to Nairobi.

It was pain and suffering for the majority who are poor. But in the last six years of devolution, there has been a total transformation in the key sector.

On Tuesday, Governor Ali Roba launched the dialysis unit – the first in the area.

The dialysis centre, however, opened its doors to the public on January 9 this year.

The Mandera County Referral Hospital (MCRH) dialysis unit is a fully fledged department with five state-of-the-art beds, dialysis machines and other advanced equipment’s including defibrillators, ventilators, monitors and others.

The dialysis machines and equipment for Mandera hospital were first delivered in 2015 under the Managed Equipment Service (MES) programme, but due to the lack of skilled manpower, it was not in use for almost four years.

This was after the Mandera government sponsored a multidisciplinary group of healthcare workers to undergo dialysis training at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Since then, five more renal nurses have completed further training in nephrology.

Resident Abdi Mohamed told the Star that the dialysis unit is a true reflection of how devolution is improving healthcare in the counties.

“Our county was one of those that were greatly marginalised by successive governments. I want to thank the county leadership for properly utilising the resources that are allocated to our county, even though small,” he said. Hassan is a resident of Rhamu subcounty in Mandera North.

Asha Mohamed urged the health department to go beyond just offering dialysis and offer a comprehensive range of services to assist patients.

“They should think of including counselling, dialysis diet counselling, rehabilitation and disease management plans,” she said.