Declare corruption a national disaster, says Meru clerics

Meru clerics want the government to declare corruption a national disaster.

Leaders from various religious groups, including Muslims, Christians and Hindus, met during the Meru County Dialogue Conference on Tuesday. The two-day conference was at Gitoro Conference Centre, Meru county.

Group chairman Bishop Justus Miriti said corruption eradication should also be a national commitment.

He said those found to have engaged in corruption should be barred from holding public office.

The cleric said for the election to be credible and acceptable, the IEBC should be reviewed, streamlined and strengthened.

“Election for different leaders to be held on different days, meaning presidential polls should not be held on the same day as those of MPs, governors and other leaders,” Miriti said.

He said the National Assembly must immediately pass a Conflict of Interest Act to stop public officers, political leaders and their spouses from doing business with the government at national and county levels.

“A county anti-corruption civilian oversight committee should be formed and empowered to do its mandate on awareness, education and social audit on government development,” Miriti said.

On constitutional and legal reforms, the religious leaders opposed the proposal to create a Prime Minister's position.

Last week, Ambassador Francis Muthaura suggested to the Building Bridges Initiative that the loser in the presidential poll should be made Prime Minister to encourage an all-inclusive government system.

But the religious leaders think otherwise. Miriti, said creating the post of Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister will add to the already high wage bill.

He said the position of President and Deputy President remains as they are in the current Constitution.

“We recommend the creation of an official leader of the opposition, which is fully facilitated by the government,” he said.

Miriti said the two-thirds gender rule should be implemented as stipulated in the Constitution.

“The Constitution should also be amended to reduce the number of MPs, outline clear roles of a deputy governor and state how long governors should take before the elect a new deputy governor in case of exit.”