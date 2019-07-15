Close

CHILDREN AGED FIVE AND BELOW

Mandera targets 212,788 kids in polio drive

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
15 July 2019 - 00:00
FIVE-DAY CAMPAIGN: Mandera Health executive Mohamed Eda administers polio drops to one-year-old Asha Abdi in Mandera town on Saturday
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

The Mandera government has launched a polio vaccination drive that targets 212,788 children.

Mandera is among 10 counties classified as high-risk areas.

Health executive Mohamed Eda on Saturday said they are targeting 100 per cent vaccination of children aged five years and below.

 

He spoke when he launched the five-day 'Kick Polio Out of Kenya' immunisation campaign at the Mandera County Referral Hospital.

During a previous campaign, the county managed to vaccinate 97.4 per cent.

Eda said the biggest problem in trying to achieve the maximum target is the movement of pastoralists and their families from one place to another. This makes it difficult for health workers to reach all residents.

He said some people move far away from their homesteads in search of water and pasture for their livestock. Some cross over to Somalia and Ethiopia.

“I want to appeal to mothers and guardians to ensure that they take all children in the age bracket for vaccination because it is for the good of their kids, our county and country at large,” he said.

Eda said the ministry is trying to use radio programmes, social media, and mosques to educate residents on the importance of the drive.

Despite the gains made globally, countries in the horn of Africa have experienced repeated polio outbreaks.

 

Under nutrition, low population immunity, displacement of people and massive movement across porous borders present some of the most significant challenges in ending polio virus transmission.

