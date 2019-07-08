You must work hard or risk being sacked, Abdi tells Wajir workers

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi has urged county employees to work hard, saying he will not hesitate to sack lazy and underperforming staff.

Abdi said the county's development agenda can only be achieved by dedicated workers.

The governor spoke in Wajir town on Saturday when he addressed the closing session of a performance contract workshop for executives.

He said the county was facing many challenges and asked the executives to provide leadership in their departments.

Abdi said he expects every employee to give value for the money they earn in salaries, warning he will not hesitate to crack the whip on lazy workers.

“We should all adopt a culture of hard work, professionalism, and integrity. That requires you to provide leadership by being always the first to report to your offices and share departmental plans with the rest of the team members so as to inculcate teamwork and ownership,” Abdi said.

He directed that performance contracting be fully embedded into county activities so it is cascaded down to other workers.

The governor urged his officers to depoliticise the public service and shun biases, early campaigns and hatred.

“Elections are behind our back and now it is time for service delivery. We have to be prepared from the beginning that phenomenal and transformative agenda requires investments and commitments without which it is a tall order to sustain,” he said.

The Ahadi team was led by Edwin Mbaya. He said they will continue supporting counties in matters of governance.

edited by peter obuya