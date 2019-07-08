Close

GIVE VALUE FOR MONEY

You must work hard or risk being sacked, Abdi tells Wajir workers

Governor says he won't hesitate to crack the whip on lazy and underperforming employees

In Summary

•Wajir governor Mohamed Abdi has urged all county employees to work hard, saying the county's development agenda will not be achieved by lazy employees

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
08 July 2019 - 00:00
Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi addresses executives during the closing session of the performance contract workshop in Wajir town on Saturday, July 6, 2019
PUT ON NOTICE: Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi addresses executives during the closing session of the performance contract workshop in Wajir town on Saturday, July 6, 2019
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi has urged county employees to work hard, saying he will not hesitate to sack lazy and underperforming staff.

Abdi said the county's development agenda can only be achieved by dedicated workers.

 

The governor spoke in Wajir town on Saturday when he addressed the closing session of a performance contract workshop for executives.

He said the county was facing many challenges and asked the executives to provide leadership in their departments.

Abdi said he expects every employee to give value for the money they earn in salaries, warning he will not hesitate to crack the whip on lazy workers.

“We should all adopt a culture of hard work, professionalism, and integrity. That requires you to provide leadership by being always the first to report to your offices and share departmental plans with the rest of the team members so as to inculcate teamwork and ownership,” Abdi said.

He directed that performance contracting be fully embedded into county activities so it is cascaded down to other workers.

The governor urged his officers to depoliticise the public service and shun biases, early campaigns and hatred.

“Elections are behind our back and now it is time for service delivery. We have to be prepared from the beginning that phenomenal and transformative agenda requires investments and commitments without which it is a tall order to sustain,” he said.

 
 

The Ahadi team was led by Edwin Mbaya. He said they will continue supporting counties in matters of governance.

edited by peter obuya

Abdi reshuffles cabinet, warns lazy Wajir workers

Environment, roads and trade dockets among those affected
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
08 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ruto allies accuse Matiang'i, Kibicho of ignoring killings
    5h ago Rift Valley

  2. 'Mad' polythene merchant shocks Kimilili Nema officials
    2d ago Western

  3. Police kill five armed robbers
    2d ago Nairobi

  4. Man charged with arson after finding wife in bed with lover
    2d ago Rift Valley

  5. Why Lamu residents are fed up of boda bodas
    2d ago Coast

Latest Videos