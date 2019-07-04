Close

NOT YET IDENTIFIED

Man's body found in River Tana

Assistant chief suspects he was murdered elsewhere and dumped there, it was trapped between two logs

In Summary

• Head had visible injuries indicating he had been hit with a blunt object. 

• Experienced diver says the body was in the river for at least three days. 

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
04 July 2019 - 21:00
Crime scene
Crime scene
Image: THE STAR

Tana River police officers on Thursday retrieved the body of a man from the crocodile-infested River Tana in Mororo. It was trapped between two logs. 

Divers recovered the body of the man believed to have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the river.

The body, whose identity could not immediately be established, was first spotted by car wash workers who noted a foul smell.

Hundreds of curious residents milled around, trying to catch a glimpse of the body and identify it.

Police from Madogo station had hectic time controlling the surging crowd.

Assistant chief Mohammed Loka said the head had visible injuries .indicating he had been hit with a blunt object.

The administrator said the man might have been doing manual work in the irrigated farms upstream.

Police will investigate and a postmortem will be carried out.

Bakora Bilal, a seasoned diver, said the  body has been in the water for at least three days.

The body was taken to the Garissa Referral Hospital mortuary.

In the past month, two other people drowned accidentally or committed suicide by drowning in the river.

A 20-year-old man was found dead in the river last month after he had quarrelled with his father.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

