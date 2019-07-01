Communities in Marsabit urged to reconcile

The Marsabit government continues to intensify its efforts to find lasting peace, cohesion and integration in the county that was recently been rocked by tribal conflict.

The Gabra and Borana community in Saku constituency have suffered intertribal clashes that has lead to the loss of lives and property.

Governor Mohamud Ali has called on the two warring groups to coexist peacefully and agree on sustainable peace to end loss of lives.

He regretted that ethnic animosity around the county are the greatest enemy of development and urged locals to build peace and reconciliation on the foundation of sincerity and honesty.

He made the remarks at the inter community dialogue forum organised by the county in conjunction with United Nation which supports cross border integrated program for sustainable peace and Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

He warned against acts of incitement, saying meaningful development can only be realised when there is peace and emphasised the need for dialogue.

He challenged the warring tribes to embrace traditional moral values that would foster peace among them and called on the political class to shift their focus from politics of ethnic competition to politics of issues and development . He urged the political class to focus on solving the socio-economic problems of the locals saying that it is the only way through which the residents can be elevated from poverty.

"There is a time for everything, i will focus on development, what people want is development that will change their lives for better," he said.

The county boss maintained that he will continue working with all the leaders to bring meaningful development.

" I will continue to work with all the leaders to improve our capacity to maintain stability, defuse tension and resolve conflicts in the county, " he said.