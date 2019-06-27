Close

TRAINED IN AGRI-BUSINESS

15,000 benefit from EU funded youth programme

The beneficiaries also received training in peace initiatives.

In Summary

• A three year program funded by European Union came to an end on Wednesday with over 15000 beneficiaries in three counties of Garissa, Lamu and Mandera.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
27 June 2019 - 00:00
EU flag
EU flag
Image: REUTERS

A three-year entrepreneurship and agri-business training funded by the European Union targeting 15,000 beneficiaries ended yesterday.

The programme was implemented by the Aga Khan Foundation and the  beneficiaries were drawn from Garissa, Lamu and Mandera counties. 

The beneficiaries also received training in peace initiatives.

 

“The aim of the programme is to improve social and economic opportunities for vulnerable young people and create employment,” programme officer Kaviha Khamis said.

The programme also assisted several vocational colleges which received computers, projectors, tailoring materials, beauty and saloon equipment.

Khamis said youth groups were linked to microfinance institutions and affirmative action offices such as the woman representativ’s’ office, CEC Trade and Enterprise Development as well as Youth Enterprise Fund.

He said organisers have also been involved in increasing the enrolment of students in Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions. He said the youth can be able to become self-sustaining when they acquire the right skills.

“The meetings on the importance of pluralism, ethics and diversity have been helpful in bringing communities involved in conflict together," Khamis said.

Participants said lack of youth friendly policies and laws poses a big challenge to young people.

They said owing to poverty, residents are unable to save because they lack basic needs for their daily upkeep.

 

Delays in disbursement of  funds targeting youth and the long and bureaucratic requisition process to get the money have also been another major challenge.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)

MORE:

Education ministry launches programme to empower youths

Garissa Vocational Youth Training Centre has been identified as the Youth Innovation Hub.
Counties
3 months ago

750 Makueni youth to benefit from 2jiajiri programme

Trainees required to pay a commitment fee of Sh2,000
Counties
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
27 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Nairobi parking fees to go up in July - Budget statement
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. First tranche of fertiliser arrives on MV Mimosa
    10h ago Coast

  3. Developers demolish structures on Thika bypass corridor
    2d ago Central

  4. Slay queen’s Sh8,100 hotel bill lands man in court
    5d ago Nairobi

  5. Uhuru is too young to retire in 2022, Sonko says
    2d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos