15,000 benefit from EU funded youth programme

A three-year entrepreneurship and agri-business training funded by the European Union targeting 15,000 beneficiaries ended yesterday.

The programme was implemented by the Aga Khan Foundation and the beneficiaries were drawn from Garissa, Lamu and Mandera counties.

The beneficiaries also received training in peace initiatives.

“The aim of the programme is to improve social and economic opportunities for vulnerable young people and create employment,” programme officer Kaviha Khamis said.

The programme also assisted several vocational colleges which received computers, projectors, tailoring materials, beauty and saloon equipment.

Khamis said youth groups were linked to microfinance institutions and affirmative action offices such as the woman representativ’s’ office, CEC Trade and Enterprise Development as well as Youth Enterprise Fund.

He said organisers have also been involved in increasing the enrolment of students in Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions. He said the youth can be able to become self-sustaining when they acquire the right skills.

“The meetings on the importance of pluralism, ethics and diversity have been helpful in bringing communities involved in conflict together," Khamis said.

Participants said lack of youth friendly policies and laws poses a big challenge to young people.

They said owing to poverty, residents are unable to save because they lack basic needs for their daily upkeep.

Delays in disbursement of funds targeting youth and the long and bureaucratic requisition process to get the money have also been another major challenge.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)