Deploy more officers to step up anti-terror war, state urged

Wajir politicians have appealed to the national government to deploy more security officers along the borders with Somalia.

Seven police officers died on Saturday when their Landcruiser ran over an improvised explosive device. They were travelling on the Khorof Harar-Konton road in Wajir East.

Two others suffered multiple injuries. They were admitted to the Wajir County Referral Hospital. The AP and regular officers were on their way to bolster operation and search for two police reservists who were abducted on Thursday by suspected Shabaab militants.

Wajir leaders, speaking at separate events, said it was unfortunate that the country continues to lose security officers at the hands of the militants.

They included Governor Mohamed Abdi, Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim, Aden Keynan (Eldas) and Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi.

Governor Abdi expressed concern over the growing insecurity, especially along the border with Somalia. He spoke during the burial of one of the slain officers at the Wajir cemetery.

“Just the other day on Thursday, there was an attack in the same place where the militants stormed the village and proceeded to kidnap three of our police reservists after overpowering the reservists who had run out of ammunition,” he said

The county chief urged residents to cooperate with the authorities to ensure culprits are brought to book. Any person who spots a suspect should report to the police to help prevent attacks, he said.

Kassim raised concern that insecurity is becoming rampant. She urged the national government to "give the matter the seriousness it deserves".

He called for a special security team to deal with the militants, whom he said were having a field day and terrorising residents.

“It is high time the government seriously considered deploying a specialised security force in all the border towns to properly handle these militants. I'm personally very much concerned with the rate at which the attacks are occurring. It can't be left to continue like this,” he said.

Gedi, on her Facebook page, said, “In the meantime, let's unite for the common good of our county and country at this trying moment. Condolescences to the departed and quick recovery to the injured.”

In November last year, the militants kidnapped two camel owners in the same place after they refused to cooperate with them. They were however released two weeks later after negotiations between elders from the two sides.

Eight other police officers were killed in the area exactly a year ago.

(Edited by F'Orieny)