Pupil enrolment hits 10,000 in Wajir after launch of digital literacy strategy

The digital literacy programme has boosted by free primary education in Wajir, according to County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara.

Pupil enrolment has increased from 7,586 in 2016 when it was launched to 10,134 in 2018.

Kibaara said learners are excited by the gadgets and were eager to acquire new skills.

Another boost to enrolment has been the school feeding programme, he said at a meeting with the National Communication Committee on the digital literacy programme (DLP).

“This programme will help the upcoming generation to catch up with the rest of the world in accessing information using modern technology,” Kibaara said.

Three primary schools in the county were in 2016 identified for piloting - El Adow in Wajir South, Griftu in Wajir West and Catholic School in Wajir East.

“After the pilot programme, 130 schools were identified to receive the learning devices,” he said.

Other factors which contributed to the success were sensitisation and public participation conducted through barazas. These brought on board parents and teachers.

Kibaara, who was accompanied by county ICT Officer Mumin Abdi, said 7,586 gadgets have been disbursed to the 130 schools.

“The gadgets are a quick and convenient source of learning materials in the county where conventional library services are not available,” he said.

He commended the National Optic Fibre (NOFBI) for ensuring that most of the subcounties have access to network content and called on agencies such as Kenya Power to increase connectivity in schools.

He decried the unreliable power supply in Wajir town and rooted for solar energy and training of school staff to manage and maintain power equipment.