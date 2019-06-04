Marsabit county residents urged to live in harmony to spur growth

Marsabit residents have been urged to live in harmony to create an environment that is conducive to economic development.

Deputy Governor Solomon Riwe on Saturday told chiefs and elders to hold peace meetings to end perennial ethnic clashes and banditry attacks that have rocked the region. He blamed conflicts for the county's underdevelopment.

Riwe spoke at Moi Girls School during Madaraka Day celebrations. The deputy county chief urged social media users to refrain from posting and sharing offensive content that might fuel conflicts.

He also urged the state to remain neutral when dealing with sensitive matters such as conflicts and appealed to security agencies to be proactive and increase patrols in worst-hit areas.

County commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo called on residents, religious leaders and politicians to join hands with security agencies in promoting peace. He urged individuals with illegal firearms to surrender them within 14 days before they launch a disarmament operation.

Kitiyo directed chiefs and their assistants to ensure schoolchildren do not drop out or stay at home. Parents must also to live up to their responsibilities and ensure their children get the best education, Kitiyo added.

Meanwhile, Riwe appealed residents to donate blood to help patients. He said the county referral hospital has a high demand for blood and only voluntary donations will help those in need.

"Patients at the hospital need sufficient blood that is screened and readily available in the blood bank," he said.

"When you donate blood, you are saving the life of someone somewhere. Let's develop a culture of donating blood."

