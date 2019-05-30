Muslims urged to be more generous during fast

Muslims have been urged to extend acts of generosity to the less fortunate as the month of fasting enters its final week.

The muslims, who started fasting on May 5, are set to celebrate Eid Mubarak on June 5 upon citing of the moon.

Speaking to the press in Garissa town, Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims Garissa chairman Abdullahi Salat said those with means in the society should seize the opportunity and share what they have with the poor in the society.

He said Ramadhan had come at a time when there was prolonged drought and famine "hence the need to support each other and make sure no one sleeps hungry or dies of hunger-related complications".

He called on security apparatus to enhance security especially during the last week of fasting as criminals might be tempted to attack the faithful going to mosques for night prayers.

A spot check by the Star in the town in the last one week revealed heightened business activities as Muslims throng shopping centres to shop for their families.

Salat further called on the state agencies and other aid organisations to step up efforts of relief food distribution to the drought-stricken families.

“We all know that the much-anticipated rains failed and the lives of thousands of families and their livestock are in danger of decimation,” Salat said.

He added, “At this point, we should all focus our energy on ensuring the situation is handled much better than the previous years. More attention should be given to the rural folks where the things are moving from bad to worse."

Speaking separately, Garissa county commissioner Meru Mwangi said there was top notch coordination from state and non-state agencies to ensure they respond emergencies immediately.

According to Garissa Drought Management Authority, the failure by the April rains will have far-reaching effects on the animals' health and body condition since there will be no pasture for them.

