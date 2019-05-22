Stop tormenting me, Kitui Senator tells critics

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua on Monday urged his political detractors to stop tormenting him as he seeks to serve the electorate.

The lawmaker has been accused of bad-mouthing Governor Charity Ngilu.

He said he is qualified to vie for any elective seat, except that of the Woman Representative.

Wambua said if pushed to the wall by those harassing him, he might run for the Kitui governor seat in 2022.

He urged political leaders in Kitui to allow him to execute his mandate as senator.

“I sought the Senate seat so that I could serve our people. I should not be harassed,” Wambua said.

He spoke at Kyuso market, Mwingi North, after a group of rowdy youths attempted to disrupt his meeting. He had visited Kyuso to sample the prowess of local dancing troupes with a view of helping them.

Police had to intervene to restore calm as the senator’s supporters confronted the youths who were insulting the senator. Police arrested the ring leader.

The arrested man had a few months ago led youths to Mwingi town to stop Senator Wambua from addressing a press conference. They accused the legislator of constantly bad mouthing Ngilu.

But Wambua termed the attempt to disrupt the peaceful meeting "satanic". He said he was entitled to meet and interact freely with the people who elected him.

“Our voters must be respected. They converged here to celebrate and have good time with their leader, only for some people to attempt to disrupt peace by hauling stones and abuses. What kind of mockery is this?”