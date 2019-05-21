GRAFT CITED

Probe Garissa's substandard roads, anti-graft agencies told

In Summary

• A section of elders from Garissa are now calling on the investigative agencies to probe all roads in Garissa that have been done.

• Garissa peace committee chairman Hassan Osman said the anti-graft agency "will be shocked with the magnitude of corruption.

the Kenya Livestock and marketing council chair Dubat Amey addressing the press in Garissa town
picture of Garissa elder the Kenya Livestock and marketing council chair Dubat Amey addressing the press in Garissa town
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Most roads in Garissa done by either Kenya Rural Roads Authority or the Kenya Urban Roads Authority are substandard, area elders have said.

The elders, led by Kenya Livestock and Marketing Council chairman Dubat Amey, called for the investigation of those who passed the roads as okay.

"We want government agencies to investigate engineers who approved the roads," Dubat said.

He said some Garissa town roads do not have drains and are flooded when it rains.

"We won’t allow substandard roads to be constructed using taxpayers’ money,” Dubat said.

Garissa peace committee chairman Hassan Osman said the anti-graft agency "will be shocked with the magnitude of corruption in the department once they start their investigations".

"We urge the anti-corruption agencies to extend their probe to Garissa where we have public servants engaging in graft with impunity," Osman said.

The elders said the registration office and the revenue department should also be investigated.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
21 May 2019 - 00:00

