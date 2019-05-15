Wajir governor Abdi to clear Sh1.7m electricity bill

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi has pledged to clear a Sh1.7 million electricity bill to pave way for the installation of a transformer at Wajir Level 5 Hospital.

The bill stands in the way of installation of a 630KW transformer needed to operationalise modern equipment including a CT-scan and renal unit supplied by the national government.

The governor on Thursday met members of the County Development Implementation and Coordination Committee and instructed the finance chief officer to ensure the bill is paid promptly.

County commissioner Lyford Kibaara who chairs the committee urged the governor to ensure projects implemented by the national government and handed over to his administration are well maintained.

The commissioner said water pans should be de-silted by the county water department and staff employed to maintain the facilities on a day to day basis.

The governor instructed the CEC for water to look into the matter and assured the committee that other the issues raised will be addressed.

Governor Abdi lauded the efforts made by the CDICC in tracking and inspecting government-funded projects.

He promised his government will cooperate and liaise with the committee to ensure it achieves its mandate.

(Edited by O. Owino)