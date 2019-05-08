Kitui police nab bar owners selling illicit brew

Police in Mutomo, Kitui, have arrested 32 bar owners found selling illicit brew and operating without licences.

Mutomo deputy county commissioner Jacob Ouma on Monday said inhabitable buildings have been converted into bars, risking the lives of revellers.

"Today it is a rental house, tomorrow it is a bar. Some premises housing bars are dingy and do not meet the public health threshold to be operational. We are shutting down such outlets to protect the health of residents," Ouma said.

He spoke during a sting operation to flush out rogue bar operators at Ikanga shopping centre.

“We have nabbed 22 in Mutha, four in Mutomo and six in Ikanga trading centres. They have been operating without the required business and public health permits,” Ouma said.

The administrator praised residents for campaigning against the manufacture, sale and consumption of illicit brew.

Ouma said no amount of intimidation or threats from the manufacturers will slow down the government’s efforts to wipe out the illicit trade.

“The second generation brands found in several bars do not have an expiry date as is the practice in business of ensuring quality."

Ouma commended police officers for being proactive in the war against the illicit liquor, saying the gesture will help restore the lost confidence among Kenyans.

He urged business owners to seek genuine licences from the government instead of endangering the lives of Kenyans through the sale of hazardous liquor.

The operation against the killer brews across the subcounty has intensified with the support of elected leaders and wananchi, Ouma said.

He urged bar owners to come out and be vetted afresh.